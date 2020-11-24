Ex-teammate Arendse says late star upbeat in last chat

'Anele was looking forward to the future'

Hours before he died in a car crash, Anele Ngcongca, 33, had a heart-to-heart conversation with former teammate Wayne Arendse in which he shared how he was looking forward to a new chapter in his life at AmaZulu.



Speaking to Sowetan yesterday, Arendse, a Mamelodi Sundowns stalwart, said Ngcongca, who was yet to be unveiled by AmaZulu, had even sent him pictures of where he was going to be staying...