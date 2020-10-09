Sundowns sign defender from Black Leopards and recall Mobbie
Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed the signing of defender Khuliso Mudau from Black Leopards on a five-year deal.
The 25-year-old enjoyed an impressive past campaign at Leopards with 29 appearances across all competitions in 2019-20‚ including three games in the promotion-relegation play-offs.
"Mudau joins the Brazilians on a five-year deal and Nyiko Mobbie returns from a loan stint at Stellenbosch‚" the club said.
Mudau will join the likes of Aubrey Modiba‚ Gift Motupa‚ Ricardo Goss‚ Peter Shalulile and Mothobi Mvala among the players who were recently signed by the Brazilians.
Mudau joins the Brazilians on a five-year deal and Mobbie returns from a loan stint at Stellenbosch!— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) October 9, 2020
📲 https://t.co/vbx9DDzVVm#Sundowns #WelcomeMudau #WelcomeMobbie pic.twitter.com/ICLWilrsNB
He will compete with Thapelo Morena‚ Nicholus Lukhubeni and Anele Ngcongca for a place at right-back in the Sundowns starting line-up.
Mobbie returns to the club following a season-long loan stint with Stellenbosch FC in the 2019-20 campaign.
The 25-year-old right-back was loaned to Stellenbosch in August last year after signing with Sundowns from Free State Stars at the end of last season. He had a good season with Stellies‚ making 29 appearances.