Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed the signing of defender Khuliso Mudau from Black Leopards on a five-year deal.

The 25-year-old enjoyed an impressive past campaign at Leopards with 29 appearances across all competitions in 2019-20‚ including three games in the promotion-relegation play-offs.

"Mudau joins the Brazilians on a five-year deal and Nyiko Mobbie returns from a loan stint at Stellenbosch‚" the club said.

Mudau will join the likes of Aubrey Modiba‚ Gift Motupa‚ Ricardo Goss‚ Peter Shalulile and Mothobi Mvala among the players who were recently signed by the Brazilians.