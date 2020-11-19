My strict mom is now my No 1 fan – Holweni

As a child, Banyana Banyana budding star Sibulele Holweni had to dribble her mother Miranda with lies in order to get permission to play football.

Holweni is the talk of the town, thanks to her exploits that propelled Banyana to the Cosafa Cup glory in her hometown of Kwazakhele near Port Elizabeth last Saturday.

The 19-year-old's eight goals in this regional tournament saw her clinch the Golden Boot. Five of the eight goals Holweni netted came in one match, a 7-0 win over Comoros in the pool phase.

Growing up, Holweni's mother did not want her to play football, believing the beautiful game was strictly for boys. The University of Western Cape (UWC) Ladies ace had to resort to lies to be allowed to play football.

She [mom Miranda] is so supportive. But at first she was not happy to see me playing football, especially on Sunday because she wanted me to go to church instead. She had that thing that football is for boys only,’’ Holweni told Sowetan.

“Sometimes I had to lie to her and say we’re playing a final or a crucial game in order for her to be convinced that I must go. I’d promise her that I will come back with a trophy or something.’’

The former SA under-17 skipper would end up arriving late at matches, having had to fulfil her mom’s wish to be at church first.