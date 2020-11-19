Kaitano Tembo upbeat as Bucs loom

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo used the Fifa international break to work on their goal-scoring abilities.

The Tshwane giants visit Orlando Pirates in the DStv Premiership at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday (6pm) in a pick of the weekend matches.

The 50-year-old longest-serving member at Matsatsantsa a Pitori expects his team to bounce back from their MTN8 semi-final disappointment. They suffered a defeat to Bloemfontein Celtic in the Free State before the break.

“The break came at the right time. The goals seem to have dried up, and we needed more time to work on that. I expect a sharp SuperSport against Pirates. We are not scoring goals and not creating enough chances. We have been working on scoring goals in a couple of friendly matches."

Matsatsantsa lost to Pirates in the bio-bubble, and they missed two penalties in that game. The games between Pirates and SuperSport produce fireworks, and Tembo expects the same at the weekend.