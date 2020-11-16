Notoane promises better show in next game against Saudis

Having seen his side lose 3-2 to Saudi Arabia in the first of two friendly matches in Jeddah, SA under-23 coach David Notoane promised that the team would be better when they meet again tomorrow.

Saturday's match took place at King Abdulaziz Sport City Stadium, which is also the venue for tomorrow's encounter.

The coach is using the two friendly matches as part of his preparations for next year’s Tokyo Olympic Games.

Though he was disappointed with the result, especially how they conceded the goals, he said there are positives that he would to build on.

“I think we are good enough [to win]. We are competitive enough. We matched [the] Saudis, who have been in camp [for a while],” Notoane told Safa media yesterday.

“We had two days stuck in a hotel, quarantined, and we had one [training] session. So on the balance of where we are, and if you look at the moments in which we conceded the goals, then you can factor in [the lack of] preparations.”