South Africa

Man arrested for allegedly hacking 17-month-old baby to death

By Iavan Pijoos - 06 November 2020 - 09:13
A 26-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly hacked a 17-month-old baby to death in a village in Limpopo, police said.

Police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said the man had an argument with his neighbours about the child and went to the neighours' home in Thomo village to confront them.

When he arrived at the home, a fight broke out between the mother of the child, her daughter and the man, Ngoepe said.

“During the fight, the suspect went back to his house and came back with a hard object and tried to assault the mother who was carrying the baby.

“In the process, the suspect allegedly hacked the baby who was seriously injured.”

The little girl was rushed to hospital but died.

The man was arrested and appeared in the Giyani magistrate's court on Thursday.

The murder case was postponed to November 11 for bail application.

