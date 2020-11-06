Gavin in hunt for wins, not rebuilding

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt has rebuffed the widely held suggestion that he should just use their two-transfer window ban to rebuild the squad with the young guns, maintaining his priority was to win games now.

In the face of the transfer ban adversity, Chiefs have been compelled to resort to inexperienced youngsters such as Njabulo Blom, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Keletso Sifama.

The resolve of these youngsters will once again be put to the test when they host Orlando Pirates in the return leg of the MTN8 semifinals at FNB Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

After losing the away leg 3-0 at Orlando Stadium on Saturday last week, Amakhosi must net at least four goals and not concede if they’re to get to the final. Hunt isn’t willing to just surrender all in the name of rebuilding with the youngsters. The Amakhosi mentor has prioritised getting results, starting against Pirates on Sunday.

“The future of football is now. As much as I do think in advance but the future of football is now and right now we’ve got a game of Sunday, so we have to get that right,’’ said Hunt in a virtual media conference yesterday.

“You can’t really do much [about the transfer ban] ... As much as I think about the future, right now I need to work with what’s available for Sunday and we go from there. Right now there’s no rebuilding.”

Pirates will be without their coach Josef Zinnbauer, who hurriedly returned to his native Germany to attend to a family emergency after the first leg. Hunt doesn’t think the absence of the German will change the way they play. Assistant coach Fadlu Davids is temporarily steering the Sea Robbers ship.

“I don't think [much will change under Davids]. The structure will be there, I'm sure. He's been there for some time now, so I'm sure the structure is in place,” said Hunt.

“They've brought in a lot of good players from a certain club [referring to Bidvest Wits] last year, so they've made a huge difference to their squad and made them real contenders this year. But I don't think much will change.”