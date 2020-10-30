Team fully focused on defending MTN8 title
SuperSport confident of making it three finals in a row
There is an air of optimism in the SuperSport United camp when it comes to the chances of defending their MTN8 title.
Despite crashing 1-3 to their premiership bogey team Golden Arrows in the midweek, Matsatsantsa-a-Pitori players and members of their technical team are optimistic they can reach their third successive top 8 cup final.
The three-time league champions host unpredictable Bloemfontein Celtic in the semifinal first-leg encounter at their fortress Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday (3pm).
The Free State giants stunned star-studded Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 at the same ground, where they will do battle against SuperSport to reach the last four. Coach Kaitano Tembo did not give excuses for losing the game in Durban. The 50-year-old Zimbabwean-born mentor was gracious in defeat and congratulated the home team.
“We had a great start in the first quarter and played well. But soon after that, we lost control of the game, and it was a flat performance. We deserved to lose the game, and credit should go to Arrows. This was a game that we did not deserve to win, to be honest,” Tembo said.
“We have to be fresh for the cup game. It’s a huge game for us, and we need to put in a good performance. We are confident of booking a place in the final.”
Matsatsantsa stars Ronwen Williams and Bradley Grobler dream of a place in the cup final.
“We are capable of making three cup finals in a row. The team is optimistic and knows the MTN8 journey well,” Williams said.
The goalie is urging his team to go for it and push for a place in the final. Lethal goal scorer Grobler added that the team was full of confidence going into the last four contests.
“We are fully focused on defending our title and believe that we stand a good chance of beating Celtic,” Grobler said.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.