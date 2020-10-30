SuperSport confident of making it three finals in a row

There is an air of optimism in the SuperSport United camp when it comes to the chances of defending their MTN8 title.

Despite crashing 1-3 to their premiership bogey team Golden Arrows in the midweek, Matsatsantsa-a-Pitori players and members of their technical team are optimistic they can reach their third successive top 8 cup final.

The three-time league champions host unpredictable Bloemfontein Celtic in the semifinal first-leg encounter at their fortress Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

The Free State giants stunned star-studded Mamelodi Sundowns 1-0 at the same ground, where they will do battle against SuperSport to reach the last four. Coach Kaitano Tembo did not give excuses for losing the game in Durban. The 50-year-old Zimbabwean-born mentor was gracious in defeat and congratulated the home team.