South Africa

Samples taken to the lab for a toxicology screening

VUT students dead after drinking alcohol mixed with cough syrup

30 October 2020 - 09:44

Two Vaal University of Technology (VUT) students were found dead in the residence after allegedly consuming a mixture of alcohol and cough syrup.

Sebabatso Lebejoa, 21, was found dead in a friend’s room in Vanderbjilpark on Monday morning after she allegedly consumed the concoction, known as “lean”, the previous day. ..

