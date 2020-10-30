Samples taken to the lab for a toxicology screening
VUT students dead after drinking alcohol mixed with cough syrup
Two Vaal University of Technology (VUT) students were found dead in the residence after allegedly consuming a mixture of alcohol and cough syrup.
Sebabatso Lebejoa, 21, was found dead in a friend’s room in Vanderbjilpark on Monday morning after she allegedly consumed the concoction, known as “lean”, the previous day. ..
