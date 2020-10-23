Newspaper issues apology for Ansu street seller comparison

Madrid – Spanish newspaper ABC has issued an apology to Barcelona star Ansu Fati after their match report compared his pace to that of a "black street vendor fleeing the police".

The 17-year-old put in an impressive display in Barcelona's 5-1 victory over Ferencvaros on Tuesday night, scoring their second goal.

However, the aftermath of the victory was soured by the paper's description of the Guinea-Bissau-born Spain international.

"Ansu in full flight has something of a gazelle about him, of a very young, black street seller that you suddenly see running along Paseo de Gracia when someone shouting 'water, water' (to warn other street sellers) announced that the local police have arrived.

"Now this kind of thing does not happen, because, for Ada Colau (the left-wing mayor of Barcelona), the criminals are the police and not the street sellers, who no longer have to run away. It is also true that without tourists, business is rather weak."

ABC is known in Spain as a newspaper that favours right-wing political parties and is an advocate of their policies.