Empty Clasico reflects current state of Barca, Real

Madrid - In Spain, the words "El Clasico" are usually a synonym for greatness. Tomorrow's game between Barcelona and Real Madrid, wich has been moved to an unfamiliar 4pm kickoff slot to appease global television markets, is still probably the most-watched match in club football.

However, a look at the two sides now leaves one wondering what comes next for both.

Neither have been particularly impressive of late. Both lost their last La Liga games to lowly opponents, and some are questioning if this will be the lowest-quality Clasico seen for a long time.

Barca's talisman Lionel Messi spent the entire close season trying to wriggle out of his contract at the Nou Camp, to no avail. However, it seems increasingly likely that this will be the Argentine forward's final home game against Real in La Liga unless there is a major change of heart.