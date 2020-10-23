Safa boss feels partnership will improve standard of refereeing
New referee sponsorship boost ahead of VAR's expected arrival
After entering into a five-year partnership with MultiChoice for the development of referees in SA, Safa president Danny Jordaan said this would help them accelerate their progress towards the introduction of the video assistant referee (VAR) system in SA in the next three years.
Showmax became the sole Safa official referees' sponsor and the match officials will now be called the Showmax Safa referees.
Speaking during the announcement at SuperSport studios in Randburg yesterday, Jordaan said the partnership will improve the standard of refereeing at all levels in the country.
“I have just seen the vision 2020 to 2023 of Fifa and in there they refer to an important aspect of technology implementation and, of course, that includes VAR,” Jordaan said.
“Part of that vision says Fifa must ensure that all technology is accessible to all member associations regardless of size or financial standing. So we can expect in the next three years there would be accelerated progress in integrating technology, including VAR, in the referees in SA.”
“What we have to ensure is that the quality of training is sufficient to empower these referees to participate at a global level.”
This new relationship will assist Safa with its referees' programme, which will focus on improving the quality of football officiating and feeding the talent pipeline.
It will assist in ensuring that referees and match officials are kept abreast of the latest innovations and techniques available to best enforce the rules of the game.
“I think the partnership comes at the right time because this is the time of greater integration of technology into the sport of football,” Jordaan said.
“This partnership between us, Showmax and MultiChoice will make a significant difference to the most important aspect of the game. The preparations and training of match officials will remain the major focus of this partnership.”
The agreement includes a redesigned and rebranded referees’ kit.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.