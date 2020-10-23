New referee sponsorship boost ahead of VAR's expected arrival

After entering into a five-year partnership with MultiChoice for the development of referees in SA, Safa president Danny Jordaan said this would help them accelerate their progress towards the introduction of the video assistant referee (VAR) system in SA in the next three years.

Showmax became the sole Safa official referees' sponsor and the match officials will now be called the Showmax Safa referees.

Speaking during the announcement at SuperSport studios in Randburg yesterday, Jordaan said the partnership will improve the standard of refereeing at all levels in the country.

“I have just seen the vision 2020 to 2023 of Fifa and in there they refer to an important aspect of technology implementation and, of course, that includes VAR,” Jordaan said.

“Part of that vision says Fifa must ensure that all technology is accessible to all member associations regardless of size or financial standing. So we can expect in the next three years there would be accelerated progress in integrating technology, including VAR, in the referees in SA.”

“What we have to ensure is that the quality of training is sufficient to empower these referees to participate at a global level.”