Wordsmith, revolutionary Ditshego remembered

Mhlekazi Sam Ditshego, the news of your untimely passing is suffocating the national soul. As a product of your iconic intellectualism, I feel like a man struggling to run a 100-metre dash on a full stomach. I feel like a married bachelor who is engaged in unremitting self-analysis and dogged self-criticism which only serve to quell some manic recounting of his own inadequacies.

I feel like a hardworking businessman who hasn’t taken a vacation in 25 years. Yes, I feel like the Arctic sea which is kept mild by the shifting currents from the south.

History will always tell that, you were a champion of the reading and writing revolution of our country. History will always assert that on the writing landscape, you resembled the lush greenery in an oasis irrigated by the life-giving Algerian river as it descents towards the Sahara Desert. From my youthful days, your letters to the editor section have always been the major organising element of my academic life, just like paths that lead to an altered state of consciousness.

Reading them was like enjoying watching the spell-binding Russian circus where the traveller finds out the true expression of the Russian character. Reflecting upon them was like enjoying seeing the fantastic nature of the magnificent highway that zigzags on a mountainous tea plantation through Isterdalen, a valley in western Norway that has earned the road the name Strostigen, from the supernatural creatures of Scandinavian folklore.

Yours was a kind of writing that could make us "heart-attack proof" for many decades. Yours was a kind of writing that seemed to have the appeal of a panacea, offering the hope of rebirth to people from all walks of life. Yours was a kind of writing that entailed an evangelistic fervor where readers were moved to place a fundamentalist faith in the power of the word to ease away their troubles, bringing about a rebirth that spills over into the rest of their lives.