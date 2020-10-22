Awards could mark another milestone for new Downs striker
Shalulile aims to be first Namibian to take top PSL gong
New Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile, who is nominated for the coveted Premier Soccer League (PSL) Footballer of the Season award, wants to be the first Namibian player to walk away with this gong.
The 2019/20 season PSL awards will be a virtual ceremony broadcast live on SuperSport today (8pm).
Shalulile, who is vying for the biggest accolade that carries a R250,000 prize, is pitted against two of his new Sundowns teammates, Themba Zwane and Gaston Sirino, as well as Samir Nurkovic of Kaizer Chiefs.
“I am nominated with the top players in the league, Themba Zwane, Sirino and Nurkovic from Chiefs. It’d be an amazing feeling [to win] because I’d be the first Namibian to actually win the Player of the Season,’’ said Shalulile.
“It’s a great experience to be nominated among the best players in the country. It’s my first nomination ever since I came to SA.’’
The 26-year-old Shalulile had a splendid 2019/20 season with Highlands Park, who have since sold their status to TS Galaxy, netting 16 goals to finish as joint top scorer with Orlando Pirates’ Gabadinho Mhango.
Shalulile's blistering scoring form earned him a lucrative move to Sundowns at the end of the season and the nomination.
The Downs new man suggested winning the award would open doors for more opportunities.
“It would boost me as a player and also my CV. It would make me happy in the way that I have worked hard and it’s paying off,’’ he said.
“Winning this award would be something I will dedicate to my family back home; they have been pushing me through the lockdown.”
