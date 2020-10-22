Shalulile aims to be first Namibian to take top PSL gong

New Mamelodi Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile, who is nominated for the coveted Premier Soccer League (PSL) Footballer of the Season award, wants to be the first Namibian player to walk away with this gong.

The 2019/20 season PSL awards will be a virtual ceremony broadcast live on SuperSport today (8pm).

Shalulile, who is vying for the biggest accolade that carries a R250,000 prize, is pitted against two of his new Sundowns teammates, Themba Zwane and Gaston Sirino, as well as Samir Nurkovic of Kaizer Chiefs.

“I am nominated with the top players in the league, Themba Zwane, Sirino and Nurkovic from Chiefs. It’d be an amazing feeling [to win] because I’d be the first Namibian to actually win the Player of the Season,’’ said Shalulile.

“It’s a great experience to be nominated among the best players in the country. It’s my first nomination ever since I came to SA.’’