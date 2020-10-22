Leopards coach will try to avoid another relegation dogfight

Black Leopards coach Patrick Aussems thinks his job will be safe should the club avoid being dragged into another relegation battle this season.

Leopards, who are known for firing coaches if results are not coming, survived relegation by winning the playoffs last season.

Belgian Aussems, who signed a three-year deal with the team, is aware of the importance of making a perfect start when the season gets under way on Saturday against SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium (8.15pm).

“What is important now is the future of Black Leopards. The team was struggling in the last two years fighting relegation,” Aussems told the media. “We need to start the season well. In two or three years, we can fight for the top eight and to win one trophy.