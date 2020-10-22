Club hopes Aussems's work permit is sorted out before Saturday's season opener
Leopards coach will try to avoid another relegation dogfight
Black Leopards coach Patrick Aussems thinks his job will be safe should the club avoid being dragged into another relegation battle this season.
Leopards, who are known for firing coaches if results are not coming, survived relegation by winning the playoffs last season.
Belgian Aussems, who signed a three-year deal with the team, is aware of the importance of making a perfect start when the season gets under way on Saturday against SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium (8.15pm).
“What is important now is the future of Black Leopards. The team was struggling in the last two years fighting relegation,” Aussems told the media. “We need to start the season well. In two or three years, we can fight for the top eight and to win one trophy.
“The target is to have a safe season and after that we will take it step by step as we build the team. I don’t want to promise that I will be in the top eight or top four this season. It is not like that. I can promise that we will work, and my philosophy is to play attractive football for the players and the fans as well.”
Lidoda Duvha yesterday unveiled Wiseman Maluleka, Tebogo Makobela, Roderick Kabwe, Onyedikachi Ononogbu, Tebogo Sodi, Sibusiso Khumalo, Roggert Nyundu, Matsimbi Tsepo, Sibongiseni Mthethwa and Rikhotso Ntlakuso as their new signings.
They also announced mining and logistics company Yethembe as their new sponsor for the next three seasons.
Meanwhile, Leopards CEO Moudy Mudzielwana said they are still waiting for the coach’s work permit but should they not get it, Mongezi Bobe and Morgan Shivambu will be on the bench against SuperSport.
“We’ve applied for the work permit. We are not sure, obviously, if we will get it on time. But now that we are on [lockdown alert] level 1 and everyone is working, we are hoping that the coach will be available for the Saturday game,” Mudzielwana said.
