Downs dominate PSL awards nominations

On the back of a productive campaign where they clinched the treble (Telkom Knockout, league title and Nedbank Cup), Mamelodi Sundowns dominate the 2019/20 season Premier Soccer League (PSL) Awards nominations.

Out of all 11 categories (excluding Goal of the Season), the MTN8 Last Man Standing, Absa Premiership Young Player of the Season and Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player are the only categories where there’s no Sundowns representative.

The virtual awards will be held on Thursday next week at 10pm. The coveted gong of Footballer of the Season will be contested by Samir Nurkovic (Kaizer Chiefs), Peter Shalulile (Highlands Park), Gaston Sirino and Themba Zwane (both Sundowns).

Zwane features again among the nominees for the Absa Premiership Player’s Player of the Season. He is competing with his skipper Hlompho Kekana, who has been nominated for the same award four consecutive times and Chiefs’ Lebogang Manyama.

Departed Sundowns and Chiefs coaches Pitso Mosimane and Ernst Middendorp face stiff competition from Eric Tinkler of Maritzburg United in the Absa Premiership Coach of the Season segment.