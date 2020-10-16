Nurkovic, Shalulile, Sirino and Zwane in line for Footballer of the Season gong
Downs dominate PSL awards nominations
On the back of a productive campaign where they clinched the treble (Telkom Knockout, league title and Nedbank Cup), Mamelodi Sundowns dominate the 2019/20 season Premier Soccer League (PSL) Awards nominations.
Out of all 11 categories (excluding Goal of the Season), the MTN8 Last Man Standing, Absa Premiership Young Player of the Season and Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player are the only categories where there’s no Sundowns representative.
The virtual awards will be held on Thursday next week at 10pm. The coveted gong of Footballer of the Season will be contested by Samir Nurkovic (Kaizer Chiefs), Peter Shalulile (Highlands Park), Gaston Sirino and Themba Zwane (both Sundowns).
Zwane features again among the nominees for the Absa Premiership Player’s Player of the Season. He is competing with his skipper Hlompho Kekana, who has been nominated for the same award four consecutive times and Chiefs’ Lebogang Manyama.
Departed Sundowns and Chiefs coaches Pitso Mosimane and Ernst Middendorp face stiff competition from Eric Tinkler of Maritzburg United in the Absa Premiership Coach of the Season segment.
The Absa Premiership Midfielder of the Season gong pits Thabo Nodada of Cape Town City against Manyama and Zwane, while Downs defender Motjeka Madisha and Daniel Cardoso of Chiefs, alongside Rushine de Reuck of Maritzburg United fight for the Defender of the Season accolade.
After netting three goals and managing two assists in four MTN8 games he featured in for SuperSport United, many felt Thamsanqa Gabuza deserved a nomination, however he was snubbed with three of his Matsatsantsa teammates Ronwen Williams, Clayton Daniels and Bradley Grobler getting the nod in the MTN8 Last Man Standing category.
Full list of nominees:
Footballer of the Season: Nurkovic (Chiefs), Peter Shalulile (Highlands Park), Sirino (Sundowns), Zwane (Sundowns)
Absa Premiership Player’s Player of the Season: Kekana ( Sundowns), Manyama ( Chiefs), Zwane (Sundowns)
Coach of the Season: Middendorp (Chiefs), Mosimane (Sundowns), Tinkler (Maritzburg)
Young Player of the Season: Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg), Goodman Mosele (Baroka ), Sphesihle Maduna (AmaZulu)
Goalkeeper of the Season: Daniel Akpeyi (Chiefs), Denis Onyango (Sundowns), Ronwen Williams (SuperSport United)
Defender of the Season: Cardoso (Chiefs), Rushine de Reuck (Maritzburg), Motjeka Madisha (Sundowns)
Midfielder of the Season: Manyama (Chiefs), Nodada (CPT City), Zwane (Sundowns)
MTN8 Last Man Standing: Daniels, Grobler and Williams (all SuperSport)
Telkom Knockout Player of the Tournament: Judas Moseamedi (Maritzburg), Sirino Kekana (both Sundowns)
Nedbank Cup Most Promising Player: Keletso Makgalwa (Sundowns), Evidence Makgopa (Baroka), Sifiso Ngobeni ( Celtic) *under 23
Player of the Tournament: Terrence Dzvukamanja (Wits), Victor Letsoalo (Celtic), Madisha (Sundowns)
