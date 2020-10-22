Leopards' Ndlovu hopes for positive start to season

Black Leopards striker Themba Ndlovu is hoping to pick up from where he left off in the new DStv 2020-21 Premiership season.

Ndlovu ended last season in emphatic style, scoring a brace against Bidvest Wits in the playoffs in the bio-bubble. The two goals boosted the 27-year-old’s confidence, and he now hopes to continue in the same vein in the new campaign.

With the arrival of new Belgian coach Patrick Aussems, Ndlovu hopes to get more game time. The Mpumalanga-born star found the back of the net on four occasions last season in 15 matches.

“The new coach is good. I’m enjoying working under him. The whole team is in a good mood, and we are looking forward to enjoying ourselves under the new coach and he knows his story. He is teaching us a lot of new things in training,” said the former Witbank Spurs and Jomo Cosmos goal poacher.