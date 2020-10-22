Goal poacher upbeat about new coach Aussems
Leopards' Ndlovu hopes for positive start to season
Black Leopards striker Themba Ndlovu is hoping to pick up from where he left off in the new DStv 2020-21 Premiership season.
Ndlovu ended last season in emphatic style, scoring a brace against Bidvest Wits in the playoffs in the bio-bubble. The two goals boosted the 27-year-old’s confidence, and he now hopes to continue in the same vein in the new campaign.
With the arrival of new Belgian coach Patrick Aussems, Ndlovu hopes to get more game time. The Mpumalanga-born star found the back of the net on four occasions last season in 15 matches.
“The new coach is good. I’m enjoying working under him. The whole team is in a good mood, and we are looking forward to enjoying ourselves under the new coach and he knows his story. He is teaching us a lot of new things in training,” said the former Witbank Spurs and Jomo Cosmos goal poacher.
Ndlovu said there was an air of optimism about Lidoda Duvha this season. Leopards open their league campaign with a trip to SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday at 8.15pm.
Themba’s teammate and goalkeeper King Ndlovu – not related – echoed his teammate’s sentiments about the exciting brand of football that his team could play under Belgian Aussems next season.
“He told us that he does not want to play helicopter football. The coach wants the ball on the ground. I think that we will play entertaining football in the new season,” said the lanky goalkeeper.
The last time when the Limpopo-based giants and the Tshwane giants locked horns in the bio-bubble, SuperSport broke Leopards’ hearts with a late winner. The two Ndlovus are hoping to help their team to fight for honours and avoid relegation battles in the new season.
