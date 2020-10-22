Swallows geared up for first top-flight tie in five years

"I hope not to break my TV due to frustration and want to celebrate a win instead. We prepared everything starting with the kit, booking plane tickets, and bringing in psychologists to give players counselling for the big day. We are all nervous and do not know what to expect.

"I will go to church first as we are playing on a Sunday afternoon and then pray that we must not lose the game. We are targeting a draw or a win. We will not let our fans down on such a special day," he said.

Swallows will pin their hopes on Lebogang Mokoena, Vuyo Mere, and Thabo Matlaba to win the game. Truter has roped in former Orlando Pirates defender Kamaal Sait as his assistant coach.

Mogashoa revealed that the mandate of the coach was to help them to finish in the top 8. “He will keep his job if he achieves that. We believe in him. We want to compete and not become a charity case, and he knows that,” said Magoshoa.

The Birds chairman added that Swallows were talking to Mamelodi Sundowns about acquiring some of their players on loan. “But salary issue is giving us a big headache. We cannot afford to pay them what Sundowns are paying them," he lamented.