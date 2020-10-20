Pirates confirm signing of Ghanaian national goalkeeper Ofori from Maritzburg

“... Ofori joined Maritzburg United in 2018 and went on to record 64 appearances in all competitions including nine for the Ghanaian national team.

“Meanwhile‚ Orlandopiratesfc.com can confirm that Tebogo Tlolane will move to Maritzburg United for a season-long loan.”

Ofori was quoted as saying: “I am very happy to be here. It is a dream for me to be a part of this exciting squad and to work with the technical team.

“I also look forward to meeting my new teammates and being part of this exciting new project.”

Ofori will compete for Pirates’ position between the posts with incumbent Wayne Sandilands.