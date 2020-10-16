Williams urges United teammates to ignore TTM drama

“A few days ago, there was news that Oupa [Manyisa] is going to leave and we don’t know what is going on with that team. But that’s not our worry, our concern. We need to focus on ourselves and our game plan.”

Williams said TTM remain a close book to them.

“We should focus on ourselves. It is going to be a tough one because we don’t know what to expect, what they have in their locker room, but the guys are looking forward to it. It is the start of the MTN8 and we would love to retain our cup,” Williams said.

“Our plan now is to retain what is ours. That is the first step and obviously we need to do well in the league. We are always up there with the best but we never seem to raise our hands and it is a challenge for us now.”

The 28-year-old also emphasised the importance of winning the MTN8 title to set the tone for the new season as they look to win the DStv Premiership title.

“We finished nine points off Mamelodi Sundowns [last season], and it is a positive sign for us. We need to give ourselves a chance and go and challenge for the league title. It is not going to be easy. If we want to be called one of the big teams we need to challenge. That's what we want to achieve this year.”