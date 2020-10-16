Mngqithi and Mokwena in no hurry to change Pitso's philosophy

Mamelodi Sundowns co-mentors Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena have spoken with one voice in insinuating that eradicating coach Pitso Mosimane’s philosophy could have a disastrous effect on the team.

Speaking in a joint virtual media conference to unpack their intentions for Sunday’s MTN quarterfinal showdown against Bloemfontein Celtic at Lucas Moripe Stadium (6pm), Mngqithi and Mokwena vowed they won’t change much in the team they inherited from Mosimane, who joined Al Ahly earlier this month.

“To be honest, we’d not like to tamper much with what has been happening all along because we’ve been part of it. But obviously all coaches have got their own individual differences,’’ said Mngqithi.

“There’s always gonna be those small elements that can change in the game and the approach, probably and the personality of the team. One can’t say it'll be exactly the same, but we’ll try as much as we can to make sure that the team plays more or less the same as coach Pitso’s era.’’

Mokwena also gave the impression that they are prepared to use Mosimane’s fruitful tenure at Chloorkop as a point of reference. The 33-year-old tactician reiterated that they won’t rush to change things.