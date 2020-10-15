Riekerink looks to Lakay and Morris for goals

Cape Town City coach Jan Riekerink has described the departure of Kermit Erasmus to Mamelodi Sundowns as a big blow to his side.

The veteran Dutch tactician says the deadly forward will be sorely missed as he called on other players to step up.

Riekerink will look to forwards Fagrie Lakay, 23, and Tashreeq Morris, 26, to take over the goalscoring responsibilities.

The Citizens announced the permanent signing of Lakay on a three-year contract and all eyes will be on the former Bidvest Wits striker to see what he can do for them in the final third of the field.

Speaking ahead of the Citizens’ MTN8 quarterfinal encounter against Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday (6pm), Riekerink said he is pinning his hopes on Lakay and Morris.

The Dutch mentor said he gave Erasmus his blessings to leave the club. “Kermit wanted to go to a club where he will be able to fight for the championship and we did not stop him from chasing his dreams. The time for him to go to a club that can guarantee him trophies had come,” said Riekerink.