Race on for Safa CEO position

After nearly six months in the job, SA Football Association interim chief executive Tebogo Motlanthe must apply for the position if he wants it permanently.

Safa has shortlisted five candidates for the position, which has to be filled by December. The search for a CEO was discussed by the national executive committee at Safa House last month.

Motlanthe, who was appointed to the position on a caretaker basis in May, confirmed that he had applied for the position.

“The NEC shortlisted five people for the CEO position, and those five candidates will go in front of an independent panel to conduct interviews. The names of those people are Happy Ntshingila, Mxolisi Sibam, Lydia Monyepao, Mzandile Maforvane, and me,” said Motlanthe.

The independent panel will conduct a series of interviews with all the five candidates and hand the results to Safa to make the announcement by the beginning of December.