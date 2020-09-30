There will be no replacement for the Telkom Knockout competition in the 2020-21 season‚ Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza has said.

Khoza said the conclusion of Telkom's sponsorship of the cup trophy comes as a “blessing in disguise” for the PSL on the back of a 2019-20 season extended into late September by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This allows the PSL to have just two cup competitions instead of the normal three in the congested 2020-21 season to accompany the DStv Premiership.

“As I did indicate in one of my press releases‚ we don't have Telkom any more as a sponsor.

"Absa has just left us and been replaced by the DStv Premiership‚” Khoza told a televised press conference on Wednesday.

“But it was blessing in disguise with Telkom because it gives us the dates‚ because we have congested the fixtures as best we can to finish the season at the latest by early June.

“And I was also told by the executive committee that I must tell you that the fixtures are almost ready and they will be released soon to the club and to the media.”

The 2020-21 season kicks off with the MTN8 on October 17‚ then the Premiership starts on October 24‚ Khoza said.