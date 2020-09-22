DStv touted as new sponsors
'Incoming PSL sponsor must match Absa'
Football sponsorship guru Steward Masela thinks the incoming Premiership headline sponsor to replace Absa must match what the banking giant was offering in prize money.
The just-concluded season saw Absa exit as the Premier Soccer League (PSL) title sponsor after a 13-year period which saw money flowing into the clubs' pockets...
