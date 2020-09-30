Gauteng residents warned of severe weather conditions

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning to Gauteng residents of severe thunderstorms with possible flooding in susceptible low- lying areas and disruption of traffic due to reduced visibility.

According to SA Weather Service, there will be temporary flooding of low- level crossings causeways in Randfontein and Westonaria (Rand West City), Meyerton (Midvaal), Johannesburg (City of Johannesburg), Carletonville, Mogale city (Merafong City), Vereeniging and Pretoria (City of Tshwane).

The SA Weather Service warned motorists to be careful between 5pm and 9pm as a result of reduced visibility and flooded areas.

“Strong damaging winds may cause some damage to informal settlements,” read the report from SA Weather Service.

According to the weather service, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms in Gauteng.

Johannesburg emergency services said they were gearing up for the upcoming storm expected later on Wednesday afternoon.

Robert Mulaudzi, Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson, said the department got a warning on the expected thunderstorms from the South African Weather Service in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

“We are on high alert and have 30 of our fire stations fully operational. We are monitoring all of the 189 informal settlements in Gauteng, [among them] Diepsloot, Kliptown and Alexandra," said Mulaudzi.

Mulaudzi warned all motorists and pedestrians to avoid crossing over flooded roads and bridges.

Mulaudzi said the disaster management service was also on board to monitor the thunderstorms in all identified low-laying areas.

Mulaudzi also encouraged the public to remain indoors. "Do not seek shelter from trees. Look out for any signs of potential toppling and avoid open and isolated spaces,” he said.