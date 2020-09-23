Igesund backs Hunt to return glory days to Amakhosi

In what would be his first test as Kaizer Chiefs coach, Gavin Hunt will face Eric Tinkler in the MTN8 quarterfinals next month.

The MTN8 was Hunt's first piece of silverware as the head coach of Bidvest Wits and ended their six-year barren run four years ago when they defeated Mamelodi Sundowns 3-0 in the final at Mbombela Stadium.

Chiefs will start their top eight competition with a match against Maritzburg United when the new season gets under way in October.

Hunt will be looking to end Chiefs' five-year trophy drought with the same title that set the tone for him in his tenure as the head coach of Wits. After that, Hunt went on to win the league and the Telkom Knockout with the Clever Boys.

Four-time Premier Soccer League (PSL) title-winning coach, Gordon Igesund, made a prediction that Hunt will bring titles at Chiefs as he knows how to win them.

“I think the competition is good between Gavin, me and Pitso [Mosimane], you enjoy those kinds of challenges,” Igesund told Sowetan.

“The challenge of winning, I think that’s what people strive to be the best you can be. I think you become a winner when you win titles and championships.”

Igesund, together with Hunt, are sitting on four PSL titles each with Mosimane having won his fifth title at the end of the season.

And Igesund is convinced that Hunt can emulate Mosimane with Chiefs and win numerous titles.

“Gavin, me and the late Ted Dumitru have four and Pitso got to five. It is not easy to win the championship as it takes a lot of hard work. Gavin has got a very good club. I'm sure he and the supporters and the management at the club want to win titles.

“I think he has got a good chance, Chiefs are very hungry. He is hungry and everybody is hungry, so let’s see what happens.”

Hunt is aware that he needs to hit the ground running immediately at Amakhosi.

“This is the club which needs to compete, we got a squad of players who need to win the trophy again,” Hunt told the Chiefs media department.

“There are few players that won a lot here but are they still hungry enough to still win more," Hunt asked rhetorically.