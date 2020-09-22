Kaizer Chiefs are ushering in the next decade‚ and their next half-century‚ with characteristic style and trendsetting marketing pizzazz‚ launching striking home and away 2020-21 jerseys on their website and social media platforms on Tuesday evening.

Chiefs' goal and black “lions mane”‚ which also has been commented on as representing “flames”‚ home jersey will show flames to the opposition and was drawing considerable positive reaction soon after its launch.

Amakhosi's blue away kit‚ launched with pictures of players in striking face paint‚ seems likely to win international awards.

Chiefs said in a statement: “Ushering the next 50 years of Amakhosi‚ Kaizer Chiefs and Nike launched an incredible 2020-21 home and away collection that pays tribute to the club’s rich heritage.

“The home jersey draws inspiration from the icon and founder of the club‚ Kaizer Motaung. The jersey incorporates a lion’s mane in the design to reflect the Bataung clan name.”