Always be on your best behaviour for those who serve us

A week ago I went to some remote part of the North West for work. After a long drive with hideous stop-and-gos we finally made it there only for me and another lady to be told we had worn the wrong shoes for the expedition and would be required to stay behind.



Out of frustration and bewilderment the lady, I now know as Mildred, and I started talking, a conversation that quickly went everywhere and touched on everything. I always find it such a profound experience when I am able to do that with a complete stranger; that you and someone you do not know can find a connection that alters and shifts your way of thinking ...