If there’s any indication that rugby is well and truly back‚ a 93-man roster for the Springbok Showdown on October 3 being announced would be it.

That game will take place at Newlands‚ with the two teams – Green and Gold – being coached and commissioned by Mzwandile Stick‚ Rassie Erasmus‚ Deon Davids and Jacques Nienaber respectively.

The roster will be reduced to 50 players who will be split evenly from a positional perspective. The draft will take place on September 25‚ from where the players will gather in Cape Town on September 27.

SA Rugby director of rugby Erasmus said the size of the current roster will cover the injuries and Covid-19 infections that could arise.

Erasmus also said the inflating of the current squad was to give younger players who missed out on junior national team representation a chance to show their wares.

“To make this a meaningful exercise‚ the match-day squads will be only 25 players‚ but we’ve decided to increase each squad with the seven young guns for a number of reasons‚” Erasmus said.

“Firstly‚ we have to make provision should squad members pick up injuries or become ill and have to be replaced‚ in line with Covid-19 regulations.

“This match also provides us with a great opportunity for our younger players to rub shoulders with more experienced Springboks‚ especially since many of them missed out on Junior Springbok representation this year.”

Springbok Showdown draft squad:

Props: Frans Malherbe‚ Thomas du Toit‚ Steven Kitshoff‚ Trevor Nyakane‚ Lizo Gqoboka‚ Ox Nche‚ Marcel van der Merwe‚ Ruan Dreyer‚ Dylan Smith‚ Carlu Sadie‚ Gerhard Steenekamp‚ Luan de Bruin‚ Sti Sithole‚ Nathan McBeth‚ Mzamo Majola‚ Johannes Jonker‚ John-Hubert Meyer

Hookers: Bongi Mbonambi‚ Scarra Ntubeni‚ Dylan Richardson‚ Johan Grobbelaar‚ Schalk Erasmus‚ Fez Mbatha‚ Dan Jooste

Locks: Jason Jenkins‚ Marvin Orie‚ Oupa Mohoje‚ JD Schickerling‚ Emile van Heerden‚ Le Roux Roets‚ Hyron Andrews‚ Ruben van Heerden‚ Salmaan Moerat‚ Sintu Manjezi‚ Walt Steenkamp‚ Reinhard Nothnagel‚ Ruan Vermaak‚ Ruben Schoeman

Loose-forwards: Siya Kolisi‚ Duane Vermeulen‚ Sikhumbuzo Notshe‚ Arno Botha‚ Marco van Staden‚ Nizaam Carr‚ Jaco Kriel‚ Ernst van Rhyn‚ Celimpilo Gumede‚ Jaco Coetzee‚ James Venter‚ Junior Pokomela‚ Phepsi Buthelezi‚ Thembelani Bholi‚ Vincent Tshituka‚ Elrigh Louw‚ Jeandré Rudolph‚ Juarno Augustus‚ Muller Uys‚ Len Massyn

Scrumhalves: Herschel Jantjies‚ Embrose Papier‚ Ivan van Zyl‚ Jaden Hendrikse‚ Sanele Nohamba

Flyhalves: Elton Jantjies‚ Damian Willemse‚ Curwin Bosch‚ George Whitehead‚ Kade Wolhuter‚ Manie Libbok

Centres: Frans Steyn‚ Lukhanyo Am‚ Burger Odendaal‚ Jeremy Ward‚ Clinton Swart‚ Manuel Rass‚ Marius Louw‚ Rikus Pretorius‚ Wandisile Simelane‚ Werner Kok‚ Dan du Plessis‚ Ruhan Nel

Outside backs: Warrick Gelant‚ Travis Ismaiel‚ Cornal Hendricks‚ Courtnall Skosan‚ Rabz Maxwane‚ Rosko Specman‚ Seabelo Senatla‚ Sergeal Petersen‚ Yaw Penxe‚ David Kriel‚ Gianni Lombard‚ Malcolm Jaer