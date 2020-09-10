Gavin Hunt strongly strongly tipped to replace Middendorp at Chiefs

The second coming of Ernst Middendorp at Kaizer Chiefs was widely expected to end with a championship triumph last weekend, but it concluded instead yesterday with the coach departing just four days after Amakhosi’s traumatic collapse in the title race.



In a statement that barely disguised chairman Kaizer Motaung’s disappointment about last week’s meek surrender to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Absa Premiership, the club confirmed the German would be let go with immediate effect, just under a year to the conclusion of a contract he signed in December 2018...