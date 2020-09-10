Soccer

Gavin Hunt strongly strongly tipped to replace Middendorp at Chiefs

10 September 2020 - 08:23
Nkareng Matshe Sports editor

The second coming of Ernst Middendorp at Kaizer Chiefs was widely expected to end with a championship triumph last weekend, but it concluded instead yesterday with the coach departing just four days after Amakhosi’s traumatic collapse in the title race.

In a statement that barely disguised chairman Kaizer Motaung’s disappointment about last week’s meek surrender to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Absa Premiership, the club confirmed the German would be let go with immediate effect, just under a year to the conclusion of a contract he signed in December 2018...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

"It's powerful but elegant, like me": Boity launches new perfume range
Clicks shutdown: Shivambu leads EFF protest in Sandton while other stores ...
X