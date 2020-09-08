Joke's on Soweto giants as Sundowns dominate

Kaizer Chiefs’ momentous capitulation to lose the Absa Premiership title to Mamelodi Sundowns was always going to make them the subject of jokes, given that very few foresaw them ending another season empty-handed after leading for so long.



Most invested in mocking Amakhosi, predictably, were their rivals Orlando Pirates, who have also had to watch Sundowns pip them to the championship in the dying moments in the two seasons before this one – albeit admittedly not in similarly catastrophic circumstances – when they had thought they had it in the bag...