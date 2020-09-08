Joke's on Soweto giants as Sundowns dominate
Kaizer Chiefs’ momentous capitulation to lose the Absa Premiership title to Mamelodi Sundowns was always going to make them the subject of jokes, given that very few foresaw them ending another season empty-handed after leading for so long.
Most invested in mocking Amakhosi, predictably, were their rivals Orlando Pirates, who have also had to watch Sundowns pip them to the championship in the dying moments in the two seasons before this one – albeit admittedly not in similarly catastrophic circumstances – when they had thought they had it in the bag...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.