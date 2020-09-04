Crowded house at PSL Golden Boot inn with Mhango, Grobler and Shalulile in the mix

Just like the title race that has gone down to the wire, the Golden Boot battle will also be decided tomorrow, the last day of the Absa Premiership season and there’s a huge possibility of this gong being shared by two or more players.



Orlando Pirates’ Gabadinho Mhango and Peter Shalulile of Highlands Park are neck and neck at the summit of the scoring charts with 15 goals apiece, one ahead of Bradley Grobler of SuperSport United...