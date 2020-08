Mhango must relax, goals will come, says Sikhosana

“If he can start concentrating on playing first, everything will follow. He is a striker; he knows how to score goals.There is no doubt about it, but he must not put himself under pressure, trying hard to score goals because it will only get difficult.

“What I have seen is that Pirates have not scored a goal in the last five games except the last one when they drew with Baroka [1-1 on Tuesday] where [Tshegofatso] Mabaso scored. I think chances are there, sometimes when you want to do something you get anxious and tend to lose that touch."

Mhango might be struggling to score goals now, but Sikhosana believes that he still has a chance to rediscover his old form with four matches remaining.

“It happened to me. I want to be honest with you. There was a time when I could not score even at training. You will come early and do a lot of shooting because you are no longer thinking about the game, but about scoring goals.

“You end up losing focus; just relax and play the game, goals will come. He is a top striker. I believe in him.”

Mhango will be looking to rediscover his form when Pirates face Cape Town City at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday at 3.30pm.