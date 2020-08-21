Mhango must relax, goals will come, says Sikhosana

While his lack of goals appears to be frustrating for Orlando Pirates striker Gabadinho Mhango, ex-player and legend Jerry Sikhosana have some advice for him to try to relax and play his normal game.

Mhango, who is currently the league's leading goalscorer with 14 goals, last scored on February 1 when he netted a brace against Chippa United in Pirates' 2-1 win in Port Elizabeth.

He hasn’t scored in his last six matches and Samir Nurkovic of Kaizer Chiefs, SuperSport United's Bradley Grobler and Peter Shalulile of Highlands Park are breathing heavily on his neck in the race for the golden boot with 13 goals each.

“I think he must just relax and just let the game take its toll. If you always think you want to score goals and you try hard, that's where you don’t get it right,” Sikhosana said in an interview with Sowetan yesterday.