Mhango must relax, goals will come, says Sikhosana

By Neville Khoza - 21 August 2020 - 10:14
Neville Khoza Journalist
Gabadinho Mhango might be struggling to score goals now, but Jerry Sikhosana believes that he still has a chance to rediscover his old form with four matches remaining.
While his lack of goals appears to be frustrating for Orlando Pirates striker Gabadinho Mhango, ex-player and legend Jerry Sikhosana have some advice for him to try to relax and play his normal game.

Mhango, who is currently the league's leading goalscorer with 14 goals, last scored on February 1 when he netted a brace against Chippa United in Pirates' 2-1 win in Port Elizabeth.

He hasn’t scored in his last six matches and Samir Nurkovic of Kaizer Chiefs, SuperSport United's Bradley Grobler and Peter Shalulile of Highlands Park are breathing heavily on his neck in the race for the golden boot with 13 goals each.

“I think he must just relax and just let the game take its toll. If you always think you want to score goals and you try hard, that's where you don’t get it right,” Sikhosana said in an interview with Sowetan yesterday.

“If he can start concentrating on playing first, everything will follow. He is a striker; he knows how to score goals.There is no doubt about it, but he must not put himself under pressure, trying hard to score goals because it will only get difficult.

“What I have seen is that Pirates have not scored a goal in the last five games except the last one when they drew with Baroka [1-1 on Tuesday] where [Tshegofatso] Mabaso scored. I think chances are there, sometimes when you want to do something you get anxious and tend to lose that touch."

Mhango might be struggling to score goals now, but Sikhosana believes that he still has a chance to rediscover his old form with four matches remaining.

“It happened to me. I want to be honest with you. There was a time when I could not score even at training. You will come early and do a lot of shooting because you are no longer thinking about the game, but about scoring goals.

“You end up losing focus; just relax and play the game, goals will come. He is a top striker. I believe in him.”

Mhango will be looking to rediscover his form when Pirates face Cape Town City at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday at 3.30pm.

