Relieved Zinnbauer impressed with Lepasa after victory

With top scorer Gabadinho Mhango struggling to score of late, Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer is pleased that promising striker Zakhele Lepasa looks determined to step up to the plate.

While Mhango has been stuck on 14 goals and misfiring since the resumption of the season, Lepasa reminded Zinnbauer that he can count on him after coming off the bench to score the winner with his first touch in the 2-1 victory against SuperSport United at the weekend.

“In the last few days at training Lepasa was very hot and he definitely showed he wants to come in. He can help us. For two weeks it was [Tshegofatso] Mabasa [who showed a willingness to step up to the plate]," said a visibly relieved Zinnbauer.

“This is what you need as a coach ... you bring players in, they give you this performance [like the 23-year-old Lepasa did]. I am very happy that Lepasa can come in and score for us.”

Vincent Pule scored the opener and Wayne Sandilands saved two penalties, denying Bradley Grobler and Thamsanqa Gabuza to ensure the Buccaneers snapped their six-game winless run in the league.

Before beating Matsatsantsa, who scored via Luke Fleurs, Pirates had last won a league match in February, beating Black Leopards by a lone own goal.

“Yes, we're happy that we've finally won but we know that the win is behind us now,” noted Zinnbauer.

The German coach suggested they'd been playing well in the past six games they didn't win [two defeats and four draws], before beating Matsatsantsa. However, Zinnbauer understands it’s meaningless to play good football without winning.

“I know the previous results before this game were not good ... I told the players that it's not important to play good football, we want the results,” said the Pirates mentor.

Zinnbauer also hinted that going six games without a win almost killed their confidence: “When [you are] not winning, you can lose a little bit of self-confidence and that's normal.”

In their penultimate fixture, Pirates face Maritzburg United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday (6pm).