Cape Town restaurateurs slam state for stalling court battle against booze ban

Cape Town restaurateurs embroiled in a legal fight to lift the ban on alcohol sales have accused the government of spoiling the broth.

The lawsuit — brought by 10 restaurateurs against corporate governance & traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and the ministers of tourism and health — was set down for Tuesday in the high court in Cape Town, but was postponed.

Liam Tomlin, one of the litigants, cried foul after the matter, which had been brought on an urgent basis, was shifted back two weeks.