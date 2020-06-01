Fresh from signing a new bumper deal‚ Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has set his sights on another Caf Champions League trophy and appearing in the Club World Cup.

Mosimane‚ who recently extended his stay at Chloorkop for a further four years‚ said he will give the Champions League another go next season with Sundowns having made the knockout stages over the past two years.

“I want to add more stars for Sundowns‚” he told Power FM.

Mosimane said that Sundowns are not only judged on winning the PSL championship and domestic trophies but by doing well on the continent consistently.

“I can't be saying I want the PSL only‚ people will see that as under-performing. I want the Champions League and to go to the Club World Cup to be to be treated like Real Madrid. The last time we were there‚ the boys loved the experience.”

Mosimane went on to say that he wants to continue exporting South African talent overseas and winning trophies because he is going to be judged on results.

“I want to win more matches and more titles. I’m looking at former Arsenal manager Wenger‚ José Mourinho‚ Sir Alex Ferguson. Who am I‚ I want to win more matches and more leagues titles. It's also about producing more players like Percy Tau‚ Keagan Dolly and Bongani Zungu‚” he said.

On his recently signed contract‚ Mosimane said boxes have been ticked and he is happy.

“This is a new four years and I have to deal with it. I don't know if there is anything on the continent I haven't won and maybe in the world. Confederations Cup is a smaller cup‚ we won the big one and the Super Cup.

“Jingles” as he is affectionately known‚ said he will wait for the club to officially make an announcement regarding Kaizer Chiefs attacking midfielder George Maluleka.

“I don't want to talk about George Maluleka because I must respect the protocol at the club. I must wait for the club to announce‚ you know what you know about George and I know what I know about George.”