Wits, Leopards' targets different as one eye title and the other survival

Despite being 13 points behind log leaders Kaizer Chiefs with 10 matches remaining in the Absa Premiership, Bidvest Wits are not ready to throw in the towel yet.

Given that the Clever Boys still have two games in hand and the fact that they also have to play Chiefs twice, defender Buhle Mkhwanazi predicts the title race will only be decided in the last game of the season. "There are lots of teams up there who can still take this league and I feel it will go down to the last day," Mkwanazi said yesterday.

"We saw the results at the weekend where Chiefs lost to AmaZulu (0-1) and SuperSport United won (2-0 at Highlands Park), a lot will still happen in the next matches."

Wits continue with their catch-up matches tonight when they host bottom of the log Black Leopards at Bidvest Stadium (7.30pm).