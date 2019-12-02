Molefe hopes to go big at Chiefs
Promising Kaizer Chiefs shot-stopper Bontle Molefe, 16, is striving to be the next success story of the Amakhosi goalkeeping department.
Having nurtured keepers who went on to be household names such as retired pair Rowen Fernandez and Brian Baloyi, and Itumeleng Khune through their development structures, Chiefs are highly regarded when it comes to producing top shot-stoppers.
Molefe, a Grade 10 pupil at Brainline Learning World (distance learning institute), is optimistic he can also climb the ladder at Naturena.
"The club have been very successful with making good keepers and I want to add to that," said the bubbly Molefe, who was promoted to the senior side from the reserves in February.
Molefe's graduation to the first team was also hastened by Khune's niggling injuries, but juggling football and his schooling meant the teenage keeper can't be involved with the first team full-time.
"When I joined Chiefs two years ago [from Mpumalanga Black Aces' academy] I was training in the afternoon, but when I was promoted to the first team this year, it became hard because they train in the morning and I still have to go to library and focus on school," said Molefe, who has made the national U20 team that will play in this week's Cosafa Cup.
Molefe's limited participation in the first team's programmes left the club with no choice but to re-sign Brylon Petersen to be their fourth choice keeper, behind Khune, Daniel Akpeyi and Bruce Bvuma, leaving Molefe fifth in the pecking order. However, the lad from Ridgewell, near Mondeor in Johannesburg, isn't disheartened at falling down the pecking order.
"All these guys are experienced and that gives me a perfect opportunity to learn from them. If I make mistakes, they will teach me and guide me... I listen to them. Competing with them will bring the best out of me," said Molefe, nicknamed Big Man.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.