Molefe hopes to go big at Chiefs

Promising Kaizer Chiefs shot-stopper Bontle Molefe, 16, is striving to be the next success story of the Amakhosi goalkeeping department.

Having nurtured keepers who went on to be household names such as retired pair Rowen Fernandez and Brian Baloyi, and Itumeleng Khune through their development structures, Chiefs are highly regarded when it comes to producing top shot-stoppers.

Molefe, a Grade 10 pupil at Brainline Learning World (distance learning institute), is optimistic he can also climb the ladder at Naturena.

"The club have been very successful with making good keepers and I want to add to that," said the bubbly Molefe, who was promoted to the senior side from the reserves in February.

Molefe's graduation to the first team was also hastened by Khune's niggling injuries, but juggling football and his schooling meant the teenage keeper can't be involved with the first team full-time.