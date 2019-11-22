Council manager to challenge suspension in labour court

Suspended Greater Tzaneen municipal manager Serapelo Matlala is heading to the labour court for an urgent application to set aside his suspension.

Matlala was placed on precautionary suspension last week following his decision to terminate the services of Tshiamiso Trading after the cost of the tender for the Mulati Road upgrade and Codesa to Hani Street upgrade skyrocketed twice.

Matlala confirmed that he is challenging his suspension but refused to comment further on the matter.

In his affidavit, which Sowetan has seen, Matlala states that the application is brought on an urgent basis to set aside his suspension and allow him to resume his duties as the appointed municipal manager.

"I contend my suspension was unlawful for it is in breach of both my contract of employment and the relevant regulations applicable to precautionary suspension of municipal managers.