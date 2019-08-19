Mamelodi Sundowns primed to finally lift Top 8 Cup
If their weekend performance is anything to go by, Mamelodi Sundowns could be ready to finally clinch the MTN8 under Pitso Mosimane.
They did something that they have been unable to do in cup games in the recent years, which is to fight back from behind to win a tie.
The Brazilians secured a 3-1 win over a buzzing Bloemfontein Celtic at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.
Ndumiso Mabena put Celtic ahead but Downs replied with a flurry of goals from Themba Zwane, Mosa Lebusa and Keletso Makgalwa.
"The surprise for me was the comeback. In all the cup games we've played, once we are a goal down we don't come back," Mosimane said.
"The other season when we won the Champions League we lost the final of [MTN8] to Wits. Last season when we went to semis with Cape Town City it was the same thing. We are trying to balance the team because we are playing every three days."
The MTN8 Cup has somehow eluded the African giants during Mosimane's tenure. Under his tenure, they won every other cup competition on offer in SA and in Africa, having won the CAF Champions League and Super Cup.
Mosimane says Sundowns are not like other teams who target the R8m prize and are content for the rest of the season. "I don't think Sundowns should fight to win the top eight and then at the end say at least we got one cup for the year. For other teams it's like that but not with us."
Sundowns will take on Cape Town City in the league at Lucas Moripe Stadium tomorrow before a clash with Otoho d'Oyo in the Champions League preliminary round on Saturday.
"That one against City will be a toe to toe. We will have to box like [Floyd] Mayweather for that one and will need to keep the energy for Saturday in the Champions League."