Mamelodi Sundowns primed to finally lift Top 8 Cup

If their weekend performance is anything to go by, Mamelodi Sundowns could be ready to finally clinch the MTN8 under Pitso Mosimane.

They did something that they have been unable to do in cup games in the recent years, which is to fight back from behind to win a tie.

The Brazilians secured a 3-1 win over a buzzing Bloemfontein Celtic at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

Ndumiso Mabena put Celtic ahead but Downs replied with a flurry of goals from Themba Zwane, Mosa Lebusa and Keletso Makgalwa.

"The surprise for me was the comeback. In all the cup games we've played, once we are a goal down we don't come back," Mosimane said.