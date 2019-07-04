Mafikizolo's Theo Kgosinkwe has popped the question!

Mafikizolo's Theo Kgosinkwe has grabbed his second chance at a happily ever after with both hands by asking his girlfriend, Vourne Williams, to be his wife. And she said yes!

Theo asked the 26-year-old model the big question at her birthday dinner while serenading her, accompanied by an acoustic guitarist. Their Insta stories show that Vourne was left completely shocked and in tears after what she thought was just a performance for her birthday ended up with the question, "Will you marry me".

After taking some time to cry out her tears of joy, she said "yes!", to applause from close friends around the dinner table. She then took to Instagram to express her joy.

"The Bible says ... 'He who finds a wife, finds a good thing and finds favour from the Lord'. He proposed, and I said yes!" Vourne shared with on Instagram.

News of Theo and Vourne's romance surfaced late in 2018 after the pair had allegedly been dating for a while, but kept their relationship away from the spotlight. Since the end of his 15-year marriage to Rose, with whom he has two children, Theo has tried to keep his personal life as far away from the spotlight as he can.

It looks like he's willing to give marriage another chance and he's already glowing like a man in love!

Check out the snaps below.