Baroka get new jersey sponsor for next season

In the wake of parting ways with their main sponsor Two Mountains, Baroka chairman Khurishi Mphahlele has confirmed the club has secured another bumper sponsorship with a oil company.

Baroka and Two Mountains, a funeral and financial service provider, announced the end of their three-year partnership on Tuesday. Baroka already have Global Oil in their corner.

"Financially, we are managing and everything is under control. The reason for them [Two Mountains] to go is that their contract with us ended. We've got another sponsor which we are going to announce soon,'' Mphahlele told Sowetan, without giving much away, yesterday.

"We have actually finalised everything with the new guys [the incoming sponsor]. It's an oil company based here in Limpopo. Their name will be on our kit in the new season.''