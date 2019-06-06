Baroka get new jersey sponsor for next season
In the wake of parting ways with their main sponsor Two Mountains, Baroka chairman Khurishi Mphahlele has confirmed the club has secured another bumper sponsorship with a oil company.
Baroka and Two Mountains, a funeral and financial service provider, announced the end of their three-year partnership on Tuesday. Baroka already have Global Oil in their corner.
"Financially, we are managing and everything is under control. The reason for them [Two Mountains] to go is that their contract with us ended. We've got another sponsor which we are going to announce soon,'' Mphahlele told Sowetan, without giving much away, yesterday.
"We have actually finalised everything with the new guys [the incoming sponsor]. It's an oil company based here in Limpopo. Their name will be on our kit in the new season.''
SportsLIVE Podcast | Major Wonder – Mabunda’s Bushiri Complex
The separation between the reigning Telkom Knockout champions and their kit sponsor of the past three years, Two Mountains, won't derail the club's ongoing construction of their own village in Lebowakgomo, Limpopo.
"We did not start the construction of our village based on our partnership with Two Mountains,'' the Bakgaga boss reiterated.
"It will take some time to finish it [the village]. I cannot be sure as to when exactly is it going to be finished. We hope to have the grounds and dressing rooms ready before the end of the new season.''
Despite surviving relegation by a whisker as they finished 14th, Mphahlele emphasised they still have much faith in their coach Wedson Nyireda.
"The coach is staying, there's no doubt about that. We have given him freedom to sign players of his choice and we will see how the season pans out,'' noted the Bakgaga owner.