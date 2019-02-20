Host Egypt picks six venues for African Nations Cup

Egypt has chosen six venues across five cities to host this year's African Nations Cup finals, local media reported, including the Port Said Stadium where 72 supporters died in the country's worst violence at a soccer venue in 2012.

After a board meeting, the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) confirmed that Cairo Stadium, Borg el Arab Stadium in Alexandria and Ismailia stadium are among the venues chosen for the tournament.

Other venues are the army-owned June 30 Stadium, on the outskirts of Cairo, and the Suez stadium.

The 74,000-seater Cairo Stadium hosted the finals of previous Nations Cup tournaments in 1986 and 2006.