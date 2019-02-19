Reborn George Lebese hopes for long stay at United

Lebese's agent Steve Kapeluschnik pulled off the transfer on the last day of the January transfer window. The former Kaizer Chiefs fan favourite conceded that he had resigned himself to continuing his frustrating stay at Chloorkop.

"I didn't see it happening because it was on the last day of the transfer window. It was a bit stressful, but I was glad it finally happened. I am just happy to be here," he said at the club's training grounds in Sunninghill.

Having played a mere five games in the last 12 months, the Mamelodi-born chap admits that his fitness levels are not where they should be.

"In terms of getting minutes, obviously yes, I need to catch up because I haven't been in the field for long," he said.

During his time with Amakhosi, Lebese had many battles with fellow Soweto giant Orlando Pirates.

Matsatsantsa face the Buccaneers at the Mbombela Stadium tomorrow night (7.30pm). The Tshwane club needs to play a tactically astute game in defence says Lebese.

"Pirates have been very lethal this season and have been scoring goals so we have to try to stop that."