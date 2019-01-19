Micho looks for improvement from Pirates' 3-0 win against Horoya

Orlando Pirates’ 3-0 victory over Horoya AC was not as easy as the scoreline suggested.

That’s the view of Bucs coach Milutin Sredojevic who saw his side being frustrated before they found the gap to open the scoring via Thembinkosi Lorch on the stroke of half time.

Justin Shonga’s second-half brace sealed the Buccaneers’ first Group B victory in a Caf Champions League fixture against a tricky Guinean team who had never tasted a loss against South African sides before in Caf competitions.

“We owed it to our supporters to fully concentrate and win this match‚” said the Pirates coach.

“We had good preparation and we knew that we were playing a good team that was coming to South Africa for a third consecutive year with two draws before against SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns.

“The match was not as easy as the result is showing.