Sredojevic urges Pirates supporters to descend on Orlando Stadium to support the side against Horoya

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic has urged the club’s supporters to rally around the side when they host tricky Guinean visitors Horoya SC in a Champions League group match at the Orlando Stadium at 6pm on Friday.

This will be Pirates' second continental outing in the group stages following their away 0-0 draw against FC Platinum of Zimbabwe last weekend.

The Pirates coach said they are targeting all three points against a side that is yet to be defeated home and away by a South African team.

"The South African teams have still not won against Horoya but on Friday we have a chance as a country to show them that it is not easy to come to Johannesburg and you’re dancing in your own way‚” said Sredojevic.

“We have not been in the Champions League group stages for six years‚ so for a lot of my players this is a new experience.

“In our first group match in Zimbabwe we were helped by the fact that we had our supporters with us.

“It is the very reason that we again call on all our supporters to come and support us on Friday against a very experience Horoya side which has played in the CAF competitions in the last three years.”

“In the Champions League you pick whatever you can on the road but at home you have to win.

“One point in Zimbabwe was very motivating for us.

“We are now ready for Horoya and we are ready for anything that this match could bring.

“In four matches against Horoya‚ SuperSport had a 0-0 draw away (in the 2017 Caf Confederation Cup) and 2-2 at home‚ and Sundowns had 2-2 away and 0-0 at home last year in the Champions League."

Sredojevic said it would be important for the Pirates players to stamp their authority from the first whistle against a side that held reigning champions Esperance of Tunisia to a 1-1 draw last weekend in Conakry.

“They have the best talent of West Africa and Guinea and they have 15 foreign players in their teams‚ which speaks volumes about their ambition‚” said Sredojevic.

“This in a way motivates us because we know that we are playing against a team that has very good individuals that are playing well as a team and have been in the Champions League in the last two years.”

The Serbian coach said it would be vital for Bucs to win the battle in the midfield where he will again be expected to deploy Xola Mlambo and Musa Nyatama in the centre of midfield and Thembinkosi Lorch and Vincent Pule on the wings.