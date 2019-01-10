Bucs leaky defence a concern

Orlando Pirates coach Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic has conceded that the Buccaneers' defensive fragility is a cause for concern, vowing they are working tirelessly as they seek improvement.

While they've undoubtedly thrown their name in the hat for the league title, Pirates' leaky defence is constantly proving to be their only weakest link thus far.

They may be second on the log behind Bidvest Wits, but Bucs have kept only seven clean sheets in their 26 matches across all competitions this term.

"We are conceding and this is a concern that we need to address as a team. It is our dream to have clean sheets,'' said Sredojevic of his charges, who have conceded 24 goals in all competitions so far this season.

"We have a problem and we are not running away from it.''