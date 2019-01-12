Roland Putsche strikes late as Cape Town City force a draw against Baroka

Cape Town City put on a performance full of running and application but in the end had just a point to show for it as Baroka FC upset the odds to force a 2-2 draw in a back-to-the-wall performance at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday night.

City had a chance to go up into third place in the Absa Premiership standings if they won but after leading at half-time, conceded two quick goals and had to fight back for the draw in an all out assault in the final 15 minutes.

Baroka will be delighted with a vital away point as they continue the battle against relegation, continuing to do better on the road than they are able to do at home in Polokwane.

City, looking for a hat-trick of wins, were inches away from an opener in the first 10 minutes, as they piled forward for a corner.

Taariq Fielies powered the ball against the crossbar and it bounced to Roland Putsche, whose diving effort to head it back goal-wards was inadvertently blocked by his teammate Siphelele Mthembu.