Once revered Zim star Benjani had to scale barrier to watch Bucs, FC Platinum Champions League game

“Football is a cruel game” is a phrase synonymous with the beautiful game.

Often repeated by football congregants, it encompasses the pain it can inflict.

The saying can be used to describe the scenes at the weekend that involve former Zimbabwe and Manchester City striker Benjamin Mwaruwari.

Benjani, as the 40-year-old is fondly known, seems to have fallen on hard times and is therefore being treated like a mere mortal by those who probably used to fete and cater to his every whim in his heyday.

Footage of the once wealthy Warriors star lamenting the lack of a VIP access to the CAF Champions League match between Orlando Pirates and Zimbabwe’s FC Platinum on Saturday has emerged, with the former Zimbabwe captain scaling the barrier of the venue and berating organisers or officials for not affording him the respect he is entitled to.